Klever Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $21.93 million and $90,910.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,326,627,121 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.