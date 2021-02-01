KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $2.45 on Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00007285 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $617,653.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00146748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00068343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00265544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038363 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

