KLA (KLAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $280.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Argus upped their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.37.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

