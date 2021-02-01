KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in KLA were worth $53,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in KLA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.37.

KLA stock opened at $280.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.