Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $252,000 in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 142,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

BBN stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

