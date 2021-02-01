Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.