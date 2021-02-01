Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

VTI opened at $193.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

