Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

