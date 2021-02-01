Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $89,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

