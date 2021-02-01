KeyCorp Comments on AT&T Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.