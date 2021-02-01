Key Financial Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 446.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

