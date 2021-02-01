Key Financial Inc Takes $177,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $146.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

