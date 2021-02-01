Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,258. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

