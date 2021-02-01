Key Financial Inc Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

BSMQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

