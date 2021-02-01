Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 7.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 691,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at $821,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $29.97 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

