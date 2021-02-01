Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 53,954 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,954 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,943 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter.

MFM stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

