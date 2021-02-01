Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $605,000 in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,651 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 236,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 111,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

