Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 15,005.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

