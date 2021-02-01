Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $356,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

