Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

