Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

