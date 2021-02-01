Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,289 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

