Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in J2 Global by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 41.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

JCOM stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $107.94.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

