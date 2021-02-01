Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

CBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CBTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $26.32 on Friday. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $653.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

