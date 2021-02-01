KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 130 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.42. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

