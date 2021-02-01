Kathleen Mitford Sells 4,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,923.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PTC stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,036. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

