Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

