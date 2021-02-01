JustLiquidity Hits Market Cap of $5.88 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $37.11 or 0.00110515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00142493 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037974 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

