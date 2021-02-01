Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Just Energy Group worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

NYSE:JE opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

