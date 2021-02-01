Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (TKAYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

TKAYY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.