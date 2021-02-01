Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) traded up 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.97. 812,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 744,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39.

About Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

