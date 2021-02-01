JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 283,622 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 3,083,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

