JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 283,622 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 3,083,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.