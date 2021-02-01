JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCHDF. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

