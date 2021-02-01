JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $44.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RVMD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.