JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.67 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

