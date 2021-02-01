JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 309,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.67 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

