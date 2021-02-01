JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target to $66.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $73.00 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

