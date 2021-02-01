JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €153.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €173.00 ($203.53).

ETR:MTX opened at €192.00 ($225.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of €208.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.95. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €282.30 ($332.12).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

