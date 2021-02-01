Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Journey Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

