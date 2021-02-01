Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.13

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 442792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

About Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

