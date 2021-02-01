Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of RYF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.80. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,411. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.