Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of RYE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.