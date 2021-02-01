Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.10. 68,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,805. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $168.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.