Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 132 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $113.98. 1,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,316. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81.

