Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 6,459 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up about 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 191,233 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,490,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000.

PFXF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,195. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

