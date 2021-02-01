Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 2,677 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 211,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 415,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $23.14. 11,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,837. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

