Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $202,000 in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

ESPO stock traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,384. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.

