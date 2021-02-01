Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,837. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

