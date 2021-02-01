Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $114,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. 59,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

