Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Lucas Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

